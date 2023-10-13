Renogy’s Portable Power Station 500 receives second discount of 2023 to $450 ($150 off)

Amazon is offering the Renogy Portable Power Station 500 for $449.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. Down from $600, with a regular MSRP of $730, today’s deal amounts to 25% in savings, and is the second discount of the year that we have tracked, landing as the second-lowest price we have seen. It offers a 495Wh capacity with a 800W output, and is able to power up to eight devices simultaneously with its versatile port options: three ACs, two USB-As, one USB-A fast charging port, one USB-C, and a car port. When paired with a Renogy E.Flex 220W solar panel, this power station is able to recharge to 80% in just 2.5 hours. Head below to learn more.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the EF ECOFLOW River 2 Max Portable Power Station for $399. Offering a 512Wh capacity and 1,000W output, you’ll be able to run 11 appliances or devices simultaneously thanks to its many ports: four ACs, three USB-As, two DCs, one USB-C, and one car port. You can also find a bundle option for this power station along with a 160W solar panel for $599.

And if you’re in need of a bigger power station with far more battery capacity, check out our recent coverage of the Goal Zero Yeti 3,000X Portable Power Station with two Boulder 200 (2x200W) solar panels. It boasts an impressive 3,032Wh capacity with 11 versatile ports to cover all your appliances and devices: two ACs, two USB-As, two 6mm, two high-power ports, one USB-C, one car port, and an expansion module to add more stations to the mix.

Renogy Portable Power Station 500 features:

【Clean, Fast Solar charging】 The portable power station camping is compatible with renogy eflex 220W portable solar panel, getting recharged to 80% in 2.5 hours. The integrated MPPT algorithm optimizes solar energy generation efficiency to operate at its max power point, making them ideal portable power kits for tent camping, overland journey and more

【Intelligent BMS Protection & pure sine wave】 armed with a 495wh lithium-ion battery backup, the solar powered generator features 3 Pure Sine Wave AC outlets that deliver stable and safe 800W power. camping power station has a built-in advanced battery management system, auto-regulating to keep you safe with reverse polarity protection, high/low tempurature protection, short circuit protection, undervoltage protection, overvoltage protection, overcurrent protection

[Expandable for More Power] Double your power capacity and AC output with the iStack function! Simply connect two PHX500 portable solar generators with a single-phase parallel kit (sold separately). With iStack you can expand storage capacity to 990Wh and ramp up AC output to 1440W.

