Sony’s originally $5,500 85-inch 120Hz mini-LED Google TV now at $3,056 Amazon low, more

If you’re looking for a serious home entertainment upgrade ahead of the busy holiday gaming release season and to enhance your at home movie setup, Amazon is offering a giant deal on this giant 85-inch Sony TV. You can now score the Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD X95K BRAVIA XR mini-LED Smart Google TV for $3,055.88 shipped. That’s not cheap by any means, but this model launched at $5,500 and currently carries a regular price of $4,300. Today’s deal knocks at least $1,245 off to deliver a new Amazon all-time low on this massive Sony mini-LED Google TV with exclusive PS5 picture quality enhancements. This is a 120Hz panel with HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and Dolby Vision alongside a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. It also features built-in voice commands courtesy of Google Assistant and will seriously upgrade your Spider-Man 2 experience when it launches next Friday. More details below. 

While it’s not as high-end a model, you can still bring home that PS5-enhanced Sony experience in the form of the 2023 model X90L for less. Currently up to $1,300 off the going rate, you can land this one on sale for under $2,000 right now with a 120Hz panel, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs in tow. All of the details you need on this deal are in our previous coverage

Staying in that 85-inch range and dropping the price down even lower, we have the 2023 Hisense AirPlay mini-LED smart Google TV. This regularly $2,200 option is still sitting at the Amazon low price with a panel that can deliver up to 144Hz gaming, FreeSync Premium Pro, AirPlay 2, and HDMI 2.1 inputs. Currently selling for $1,700, all of the information you need on this deal are right here

Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD X95K mini-LED Smart Google TV features:

Witness the evolution of TV technology on a precisely controlled Mini LED display, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. Driven by XR Backlight Master Drive, thousands of tiny, high-density Mini LEDs in precisely controlled zones create unprecedented dynamic range that makes your content burst to life with deep blacks, natural colors, and phenomenal brightness. 

