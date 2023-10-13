Sun Joe 24V ION+ cordless electric mini chainsaw falls 49% to $46 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Cordless Electric Mini Chainsaw for $46.14 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $90, prices have risen and fallen repeatedly, with most of the first half of the year never seeing any cuts lower than $50. Today’s deal is one of the lowest markdowns we have tracked, falling among the best discounts all staying within $12 of one another. It even comes in just $2 above the current going used rate and $8 above the all-time low. This mini chainsaw comes equipped with a 230W brushless motor and a 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that is able to fully charge within five hours. Its compact design allows it to fit in tight spaces far better than any standard size chainsaw, making it an ideal tool for any pruning jobs your garden and surrounding foliage may require. It features a 5-inch bar and chain that starts up with a simple squeeze of the trigger, with a whole array of built-in safety accessories to ensure a controlled experience. Head below to learn more.

If you’re in the market for a full-size chainsaw, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 48V IONMAX 16-inch Cordless Electric Chain Saw Kit for $150. Powered by two 2.0Ah batteries and a 1,200W motor, it sports a 16-inch bar and chain with an auto-lubricator to make sure it all keeps running smoothly. And if you don’t mind your chainsaw needing a cord to run, Amazon also offers the Sun Joe 14-inch 9A Tree Limb Master Electric Handheld Chainsaw for a more affordable $52.

Sun Joe 24-Volt iON+ Cordless Electric Mini Chainsaw features:

[IONMAX 24-VOLT SYSTEM]: Includes 2.0-Ah lithium-ion battery plus charger. Battery recharges in just 5 hours

[230 W BRUSHLESS MOTOR]: Runs cooler, quieter, and longer than traditional motors

[5″ COMPACT BAR PLUS CHAIN]: Starts up with just the squeeze of a trigger

[IDEAL FOR PRUNING]: Green, growing branches, and woody stems up to 4½” thick

[BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATUREBUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES]: Includes riving knife to prevent kick-back; a knuckle-guard handle, and a safety switch to prevent accidental startsS include riving knife to prevent kick-back; a knuckle-guard handle, and a safety switch to prevent accidental starts

[REFILLABLE OIL BOTTLE]: 0.7 fl oz capacity

[LIGHTWEIGHT PLUS COMPACT]: At just 5½ lbs SGS Listed/2-year warranty

