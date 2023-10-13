WORX 8A 10-inch electric pole saw converts to stand alone chainsaw for $70 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the WORX 8A 10-inch Electric Pole Saw for $69.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $120, today’s deal is a 42% discount that arrives after a summer of highs and lows, and the second-lowest markdown we have tracked for 2023. While not the lowest price we have ever seen, it is currently at the lowest price of all the retailers offering the tool, with WORX’s own website still sitting at its usual MSRP. It even comes in $2 above the current going used price and $7 above our previous mention back from summer.

With this deal you’ll receive a 2-in-1 tool: a pole saw for trimming branches high off the ground, and a detachable 120V 8A chainsaw for your projects on the ground. It features an automatic oiler to ensure the chain remains operating at peak efficiency, and a tension control knob allows you to adjust the chain’s tension tool-free, while it simultaneously prevents the chain from over-tightening. Only weighing 10 pounds, the chainsaw easily and quickly attaches to the pole, which offers an extended 10 feet of reach. While it may not be as convenient as some cordless pole saws, it does make for a more affordable option.

If you’re only in the market for a cordless option, Amazon is also currently offering a sale on the WORX 20V Power Share 8-inch Pole Saw for $124.95 shipped, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. It offers most of the same features as the above model, aside from its 2-inch smaller bar and chain size, as well as its inability to be converted into a stand alone chainsaw. You can also check out our Green Deals hub, which is updated daily, to keep informed about the best environmentally-friendly discounts on power tools, electric vehicles, solar panels, water heaters, and more.

WORX 8A 10-inch Electric Pole Saw features:

The safest way to keep your trees looking sharp, the Worx 10” – 8A Electric Pole Saw is a well-balanced chainsaw that you can easily hoist in the air. Or, take off the pole and use it for regular chainsaw projects down on the ground. It’s got a lot of bite for a 10” bar, and plenty of modern features that make it easy to use. With a 28 ft/s chain speed and advanced auto lubrication and tensioning systems, you’ll always have a powerful saw at your disposal.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!