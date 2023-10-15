Upgrade your holiday kitchen arsenal with an 8-qt. Instant Pot dual-basket air fryer at $150 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fry Oven for $149.95 shipped. Regularly $200 and sometimes fetching as much as $230 at Amazon this year, this is at least $50 off the going rate. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked in 2023 outside of a very brief summer Prime Day offer at just under $140. This model delivers 8-in-1 functionality including air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook and SyncFinish with dual-basket action so you can prepare two separate dishes at once and have everything finish at the same time. The Instant Pot one-touch programs are in place for “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more” alongside “little to no preheating” and up to 400-degree temperatures. More details below.

If a single basket model will do the trick, this more compact Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven still has plenty of space to whip up easy weeknight dinners and side dishes. It also comes in at $90 shipped with a similar feature set outside of the dual-basket syncing tech.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL Dual Basket Air Fry Oven features:

8-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, dehydrate, SyncCook and SyncFinish

WATCH YOUR FOOD COOK: ClearCook windows and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the baskets

DUAL BASKETS: Save time and eliminate back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer! Dual baskets allows you to cook 2 meals/appetizers, 2 different ways or larger batches!

SYNCHRONIZED COOKING: SyncCook lets you cook both baskets with the same cooking settings; SyncFinish lets you program baskets with 2 different settings to automatically finish at the same time!

