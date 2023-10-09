Save up to $300 on a shiny new steel Breville espresso machine, 2023 lows now live from $400

Justin Kahn -
$300 off From $400
Breville Barista BES870XL Express Espresso Machine

As part of its early Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon has now kicked off a new Breville sale loaded with hundreds of dollars in savings on the brand’s popular espresso machines. Breville makes some of the most attractive and easy-to-use espresso makers that actually deliver a delicious cup of coffee in my opinion and now’s your chance to save a ton. We are tracking up to $300 off the higher-end machines and between $100 and $190 off the mid-tier models, many of which are now below our previous mentions by as much as $80. You’ll want to head below the fold for a closer look at each of the models that are now on sale at Amazon. 

Breville espresso machine deals

Prefer to stick with a single-serve machine? The Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker just dropped to its best price of the year with subsequent sales at both Amazon and Walmart dropping it down to $50 shipped. Regularly $110, you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from this one in today’s coverage

The deals are starting to fly hard and fast ahead of the Amazon fall Prime event officially kicking off early tomorrow morning and Walmart’s competitor sale now in full swing

Breville Duo Temp Pro espresso machine features:

  • The Breville Duo Temp Pro lets you create third wave specialty coffee at home; This espresso machine ensures balanced flavors from even extraction using low pressure pre-fusion, managing sweetness, acidity and bitterness for the perfect cup every time. Low pressure pre-infusion helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction for a balanced tasting cup. The 1600W Thermocoil–Integrated stainless steel water path accurately controls water temperature. 

