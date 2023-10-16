ALLPOWERS’ R2500 solar generator passes fall Prime Day deal to new all-time low of $1,039

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R2500 Solar Generator for $1,039.20 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon and using the promo code 3LFB53ZY at checkout. Still riding the savings train from fall Prime Day last week, today’s deal is the second official discount outside the two-day event, beating both its special discount and our previous mention by $260, marking a new all-time low and saving you $560. ALLPOWERS’ own website still sits at the marked down $1,299, with Walmart offering the second-lowest price of $1,099.

With a 2,016Wh capacity and an output of 2,500W (peaking at 4,000W), this power station is able to supply energy to 99% of indoor and outdoor appliances, possessing four AC outlets, a 30A RV outlet, two PD 100W USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, two DC ports, and a car socket. It can be fully charged in just 1.3 hours with a wall outlet, and 2 hours with a compatible solar panel, for regular use of up to 10 years with the choice of three distinct charging modes: fast, standard, and silent. You can gain smart control through the ALLPOWERS app, while also ensuring the safe operation of important devices like computers, refrigerators, or CPAP machines during sudden power failures. Head below to learn more.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Renogy Lycan 5000 Powerbox Solar Generator. Built around a massive LifePO4 battery, this power station boasts a 4,800Wh capacity with a continuous output of 3,500W and a peak output of up to 7,000W. You can also expand its capacity up to 19.2kWh, giving you plenty of power for blackouts or off-grid living.

ALLPOWERS R2500 Solar Generator features:

This ALLPOWERS R2500 power station has 2016Wh LiFePO4 battery. The maximum battery capacity is higher than 80% after 3500 cycles of charging and 50% after 6500 cycles. Therefore R2500 lifespan is more than 10 years. Eco mode can shut down R2500 at a fixed time. The R2500 power station features advanced BMS protection that monitors voltage, current and temperature to ensure the safety of the R2500 in all circumstances. Comes with smart control function easily realized by connecting to ALLPOWERS APP through WIFI/ Bluetooth Power Monitoring/Function Setting/Remote Control/System Upgrade. R2500 is equipped with less than 15ms UPS to ensure the safe operation of CPAP, fish tank, refrigerator or computer when sudden power failure.

