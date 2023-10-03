Renogy Lycan 5000 Powerbox solar generator falls to new all-time low for $2,700 (Reg. $5,200)

Amazon is offering the Renogy Lycan 5000 Powerbox Solar Generator for $2,699.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. With a regular price tag of $5,200, this power station has seen six previous discounts so far this year. Today’s deal is a combined 48% markdown giving you a total $2,500 in savings from its original price tag, and marking a new all-time low. It even lands $500 under the manufacturer’s own website. Built around a massive LifePO4 battery, this power station boasts a 4,800Wh capacity with a continuous output of 3,500W and a peak output of up to 7,000W. You can also expand its capacity up to 19.2kWh by adding on Renogy 48V 50Ah LiFePO4 Smart Lithium batteries, giving you plenty of power for blackouts or off-grid living. By connecting to both solar panels and AC outlets simultaneously, this power station can go from zero to 80% charged in just one hour. For output, it sports four AC ports, four USB-A ports, three DC ports, and one car port. You can head below to learn more.

If the above model seems too large for your needs, or you’re in the market for a cheaper alternative, Amazon is currently offering the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus for $1,869. It offers a 2,042Wh capacity with a max 3,000W output, and can satisfy every power need while in the wilds or at home. And if you find you do in fact need more capacity, it can also be expanded upon – it can support up to five expandable battery packs that will increase capacity to 12,000Wh, and with another Explorer 2000 Plus added in as well, capacity will be pushed further to 24,000Wh.

And if you’re still hoping to spy a smaller and cheaper option, check out our past coverage of the ALLPOWERS S1500 Portable Power Station, a 1,092Wh capacity and 1,500W (peak 3,000W) huge AC output, making it perfect for parties, camping, and temporary emergency use.

Renogy Lycan 5000 Powerbox features:

【Seamless Expansion】 This backup battery LYCAN can be easily expanded to up to 19.2kWh(with Renogy 48V 50Ah LiFePO4 Smart Lithium), covering most home applications from short-term blackouts to power independence.

【Fast Charging 1.3 hours】 The Renogy 3500W solar generator LYCAN can be fully charged in 1.3 hours (1 hour from 0%-80%) when connecting to both solar panels and AC outlets simultaneous.

【Built-In Protection】 This expandable emergency power system LYCAN advanced pure sine wave technology provides quality AC equivalent to grid power which will protect your electronics and appliances. Built-in multiple safety protection devices to ensure safe operation.

【Reliable Warranty】 5 Year Prorated Warranty for the built-in 48V 50Ah Smart Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery and 3 Year Material and Workmanship Warranty for Enclosure.

