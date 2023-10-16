New Amazon low delivers a 512GB Samsung EVO Plus microSD card down at just $29 today

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 512GB EVO Plus microSD card for $28.99 shipped. This model started the year at closer to $60 before dropping to $45 and more like $35 in late August. Today’s offer takes the savings even further with a new Amazon all-time low and a particularly notable offer on a half TB microSD card from a big name brand. While this 130MB/s isn’t the fastest option in the Samsung stable, the brand new 200MB/s PRO Ultimate model we went hands-on with for review has never dropped below $45 (currently $49) and it will cost you $35 to land a 512GB 180MB/s PRO Plus variant right now. If you favor more storage capacity over speed, today’s deal is certainly worth a look at just under $29. Head below for more details.

Samsung’s 512GB EVO Plus microSD card delivers the aforementioned 130MB/s alongside “superfast U3, Class 10 rated transfer speeds” with the A2-rated app-loading that remains a standard on just about all newer cards. The Samsung six-proof protection against the elements, unfortunate drops, X-rays, and magnetic conditions is in place here alongside a 10-year warranty as well.

If you can, however, make do with less storage capacity, we recommend taking a closer look at the deals we are still tracking on the new PRO Ultimate model from Samsung. You’ll still find configurations starting from $17 Prime shipped all-time lows that will deliver the fastest options in the brand’s lineup of microSD cards.

Just be sure to also check out the very first price drop on the brand new 2,000MB/s 2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD at $200 too.

Samsung 512GB EVO Plus microSD card features:

Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance; EVO Plus + Adapter lets you store tons of media on your phone, load games to your console, or download more apps on your tablet; Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliable. The EVO Plus takes on life’s adventures with water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection; Your experiences are irreplaceable and deserves reliable storage, backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!