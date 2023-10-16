Very first deal knocks $40 off the new 2,000MB/s 2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD at $200

Early this month Samsung debuted its next-generation T-series portable SSD and the very first deal has now arrived courtesy of Amazon. The new flagship 2TB Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive is now selling for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this is a solid $40 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also delivers the first price drop we have tracked yet and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. The updated, enhanced, and next-generation iteration of the beloved T7 drives come in the form of what Samsung calls its very first portable SSD featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface and a carbon fiber-like exterior. The new T9 clocks in as the fastest in the brand’s stable of portable drives with up to 2,000MB/s transfers rates, which is almost double the speed of the T7 Shield we reviewed previously. While we are still waiting on the first price drop for the 1TB variant, now’s your chance to bring home the latest and greatest with the expanded 2TB capacity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head bevel for more.

You could bring spending down to $140 on the 1TB model T9, but you could also score the 2TB T7 Shield with the rubberized shell for even less than that. Currently selling on Amazon for $130 shipped, it might not be as fast as the T9 at 1,050MB/s but it is still a solid option that has worked flawlessly for me at home since its launch back in April 2022.

Elsewhere in portable SSD deals, we are still tracking some of the best prices yet on the 2023 model SK hynix golden beetle X31 portable models starting from from $50 (up to 25% off the going rates). And for something on the gaming-focused side of things, it doesn’t get much better than the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD with built-in and customizable RGB lighting. This model is now selling for $150 – the same price we saw over the fall Prime Day event – and all of the details are waiting for you right here.

Samsung T9 Portable SSD features:

Race through projects with our fastest SSD for creators; Load, edit and transfer with sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s; The T9 Portable SSD performs at high speeds even during longer processes. When you’re elbow-deep in a passion project, the T9 Portable SSD stays cool; Its advanced thermal solution withstands and controls heat to keep the SSD at ideal temperatures—even in heavy use. From concept to completion – the T9 Portable SSD gives you the longevity to last through heavy use and multiple devices; so you only have to keep track of this one stable and convenient drive that dares to go the distance

