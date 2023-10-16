Anycubic’s Photon M3 Max resin 3D printer lands at new all-time low for $881 (Reg. $1,120)

Amazon is offering the Anycubic Photon M3 Max Resin 3D Printer for $880.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $239 off coupon. Having spent most of the year at $1,400, with a regular price tag of $1,500, today’s deal is only the sixth major discount that we have tracked, beating them all out to land as the new all-time low. Equipped with a 13.6-inch 7K HD Mono Screen, this resin 3D printer can handle small to large-scale models with an improved production efficiency. It boasts the largest printing size of any ANYCUBIC device, printing up to 11.7 inches by 6.5 inches by 11.81 inches with a 450:1 contrast ratio in order to retain the fine details that truly makes your models pop into life. Head below to learn more.
And if you’re looking for something smaller-scale that can still handle precision model printing, Amazon is also offering the Anycubic Photon Mono X 6Ks Resin 3D printer for $299.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $130 off coupon. It comes with a 9.1-inch 6K mono screen with a HD resolution and a high contrast ratio of 380:1. It can handle printing up to 7.7 inches by 4.8 inches by 7.8 inches.
And if you’re a beginner to the world of 3D printer, check out our past coverage of the Anycubic Kobra Plus 3D Printer. This FDM 3D printer adopts Anycubic LeviQ auto-leveling system with 25-point precise leveling up, making leveling and printing accessible in one touch, with easy control for a more intelligent printing experience.
Anycubic Photon M3 Max Resin 3D Printer features:
- Well-defined Print Details. comes with a 13.6’’ 7K HD Mono Screen, Photon m3 max achieves the large size printing while maintaining the precision of the model. Coupled with the Z-axis rail of the ball screw, and the high contrast ratio of 450:1, it can better reproduce the details, making your model more different.
- Fast Printing Speed. The ANYCUBIC Photon M3 max mono screen is composed of 84 LED lights neatly arranged, providing a powerful matrix light source that shortens the printing time of each layer to 3 seconds, and can achieve fast printing of up to 60mm/h.
- Automatic Resin Feeding, Anycubic Auto Resin Filler can intelligently replenish resin and stop replenishing, reducing printing failures caused by insufficient resin, making your time more free.
- Upgraded Function. Photon M3 Max adopts laser engraving 3D printing platform, which has better platform adhesion than brushed platform and improves success rate. At the same time, anti-scratch film can reduce the screen damage caused by resin leakage and save the high cost of replacing the screen.
