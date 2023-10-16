Anycubic’s Photon M3 Max resin 3D printer lands at new all-time low for $881 (Reg. $1,120)

Amazon is offering the Anycubic Photon M3 Max Resin 3D Printer for $880.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $239 off coupon. Having spent most of the year at $1,400, with a regular price tag of $1,500, today’s deal is only the sixth major discount that we have tracked, beating them all out to land as the new all-time low. Equipped with a 13.6-inch 7K HD Mono Screen, this resin 3D printer can handle small to large-scale models with an improved production efficiency. It boasts the largest printing size of any ANYCUBIC device, printing up to 11.7 inches by 6.5 inches by 11.81 inches with a 450:1 contrast ratio in order to retain the fine details that truly makes your models pop into life. Head below to learn more.

And if you’re looking for something smaller-scale that can still handle precision model printing, Amazon is also offering the Anycubic Photon Mono X 6Ks Resin 3D printer for $299.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $130 off coupon. It comes with a 9.1-inch 6K mono screen with a HD resolution and a high contrast ratio of 380:1. It can handle printing up to 7.7 inches by 4.8 inches by 7.8 inches.

And if you’re a beginner to the world of 3D printer, check out our past coverage of the Anycubic Kobra Plus 3D Printer. This FDM 3D printer adopts Anycubic LeviQ auto-leveling system with 25-point precise leveling up, making leveling and printing accessible in one touch, with easy control for a more intelligent printing experience.

Anycubic Photon M3 Max Resin 3D Printer features:

Well-defined Print Details. comes with a 13.6’’ 7K HD Mono Screen, Photon m3 max achieves the large size printing while maintaining the precision of the model. Coupled with the Z-axis rail of the ball screw, and the high contrast ratio of 450:1, it can better reproduce the details, making your model more different.

Fast Printing Speed. The ANYCUBIC Photon M3 max mono screen is composed of 84 LED lights neatly arranged, providing a powerful matrix light source that shortens the printing time of each layer to 3 seconds, and can achieve fast printing of up to 60mm/h.

Automatic ​Resin Feeding, Anycubic Auto Resin Filler can intelligently replenish resin and stop replenishing, reducing printing failures caused by insufficient resin, making your time more free.

Upgraded Function. Photon M3 Max adopts laser engraving 3D printing platform, which has better platform adhesion than brushed platform and improves success rate. At the same time, anti-scratch film can reduce the screen damage caused by resin leakage and save the high cost of replacing the screen.

