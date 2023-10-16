Broil King’s Crown Pellet 500 grill locks in flavor at lower emissions for 2023 low of $772 ($427 off)

Amazon is offering the Broil King Crown Pellet 500 Smoker and Grill for $771.78 shipped. Having started the year off at $1,050, after spending the second half of 2022 at its MSRP of $1,199, discounts occurred more frequently with the arrival of summer, bringing costs down under $900 for short periods. Today’s deal is a 36% markdown off the going rate, marking a 2023 low and beating out prices on Broil King’s website ($1,099). Designed “to be the ultimate grilling machine,” you’ll be able to smoke low-and-slow at 225 degrees Fahrenheit, roast around 350 degrees, and even sear up to 600 degrees – all at lower emission rates than even charcoal. Through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth you’ll be able to control the grill’s every setting, allowing you to better multi-task around cooking. It features a large pellet hopper able to hold up to 18 pounds of wood pellets, with a clear-out chute to quickly empty it, and hidden grease and ash collectors to maintain a clear and tidy grill space. Head below to read more.

You might as well stock up on your wood pellets along with your purchase of the above grill, with Amazon offering Traeger 20-pound bags for $20, coming in six flavors: apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan, and signature blend. You can also invest in a longer life for your grill by purchasing a Broil King Select Fits Grill Cover that is designed for the above model for only $41.

And if you’re looking for a smoker with a much larger capacity to cover all your low and slow cooking needs, check out our past coverage of the Pit Boss 7 Series Wood Pellet Vertical Smoker. It offers a fully programmable 150-degree to 450-degree temperature range, with a digital LED readout for in-time status, as well as a meat probe for more precise temperature gauging. Its hopper can hold up to 40 pounds of wood pellets, which can be purged and refilled as much as you need for 24+ hours of continuous use.

Broil King Crown Pellet 500 Smoker and Grill features:

Ultimate Control at Your Fingertips – digital control and display lets you easily set your cooking temperature – smoke at 225°F, roast at 350°F, or sear steaks at 600°F; push-button design allows for precise temperature

