Hover-1 Helios electric folding scooter hits 18 MPH and travels 24 miles for $572 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Helios Electric Folding Scooter for $572.19 shipped. Down from a list price of $700, with a 2023 high of $750 in March, this electric scooter only seemed to avoid lowering near or past its December 2022 low. Summer’s arrival brought with it greater discounts, with the end of summer seeing an even bigger drop to the new all-time low before promptly rising back to its MSRP for the month of September. Today’s deal is a $128 markdown, and among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. It even beats out Hover-1’s own website, with other retailers matching and some even priced far higher to $800.

Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and a 10Ah battery, this electric scooter is able to hit top speeds of 18 MPH and travel up to 24 miles on a single charge. Designed with a lower riding profile, its steering promises to be “more responsive than your average e-scooter,” with a smoother and more comfortable ride on any surface thanks to its dual-front suspension. It features a full LCD display that offers your current speed, battery levels, an odometer, trip mileage – all easy to see with its bright LCD backlights. Head below to read more.

And be sure to check out our past coverage of the Segway SuperScooter GT2P. This SuperScooter comes equipped with an impressive 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1008Wh battery, this scooter boasts a max speed of 43.5 MPH and a travel range of up 55.9 miles.

Hover-1 Helios Electric Folding Scooter features:

PERFORMANCE THAT EXCITES – The powerful 500W brushless motor propels Helios to a fast top speed of 18 mph. Motorized adult scooter ready to boldly explore new roads!

LOW RIDING PROFILE – With a foot deck that’s close to the ground, Helios’s steering is more responsive than your average E-Scooter and produces a more enjoyable riding experience.

DUAL FRONT SUSPENSION – Enjoy a smooth riding experience on a variety of pavement or sport conditions. This Electric Scooter will absorb the shock of small bumps so that you don’t have to.

FULL LCD DISPLAY – View your current speed, speed mode, battery level, odometer, electric range, trip mileage, and more from a bright LCD display.

REMOVABLE BATTERY – You’ll never have to haul your escooter into your home to charge it up. Simply remove the lightweight battery and charge it wherever is most convenient for you. This long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives Helios a max range of 24 miles! Take the Helios on an afternoon joyride or use it for a short commute. Recharge the battery in only 5 hours or less.

