JBL Tune 760NC wireless noise-cancelling headphones returns to all-time low of $65

Amazon is offering the JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $64.95 shipped. For most of the year, prices kept bouncing between a list price of $130 and $100. Today’s deal is a 50% discount coming in $24 under the going used rate, marking a return to the all-time low from last year. With these headphones, you’ll be able to listen to your favorite tunes in complete comfort, and thanks to its active noise cancellation, you’ll hear every beat and lyric no matter where you are. Its battery is able to fully charge in just two hours, and lasts up to 35 hours normally, with an increase up to 50 hours when ANC is turned off. You’ll also be able to control sound settings, manage your calls, and even activate voice assistants through the button located on the earcup. Head below to read more.

If you’re more in the market for a portable speaker you can share your tunes through, Amazon is also offering the JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker for $50. With its compact body able to fit in the palm of your hand, this speaker delivers a surprising amount of punchy bass for its size. Sporting an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you can carry this device just about anywhere without concern of weather, all while it gives you up to five hours of continuous playtime on a single charge.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker, which have been refreshed with better sound and new colorways, with a battery that can last up to 16 hours on a single charge.

Tune 760NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones features:

JBL PURE BASS SOUND : For over 70 years, JBL has engineered the precise, impressive sound found in big venues around the world. These headphones reproduce that same JBL sound, punching out bass that’s both deep and powerful

: For over 70 years, JBL has engineered the precise, impressive sound found in big venues around the world. These headphones reproduce that same JBL sound, punching out bass that’s both deep and powerful 35H BATTERY LIFE WITH BT plusNC 2H RECHARGING TIME : Listen wirelessly for 35 hours with active noise cancelling for long-lasting fun, or 50 hours with ANC off. Recharge the battery quickly in 2 hours

: Listen wirelessly for 35 hours with active noise cancelling for long-lasting fun, or 50 hours with ANC off. Recharge the battery quickly in 2 hours HANDS FREE CALLS AND VOICE CONTROL : Easily control your sound, manage your calls and trigger voice assistants from your headphones with the button on your earcup.

: Easily control your sound, manage your calls and trigger voice assistants from your headphones with the button on your earcup. ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING : Tune in to your music. Tune out the noise

: Tune in to your music. Tune out the noise LIGHTWEIGHT AND FOLDABLE DESIGN: Lightweight and compact foldable design makes these headphones always ready to travel everywhere you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!