Sony’s latest XB100 Bluetooth speaker with 16-hour battery falls back to $48 Amazon low

Joining a host of JBL models we spotted on sale this past weekend, Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $48 shipped. This one launched at $58 back in May, shortly before we had a chance to come away impressed after review. Today’s deal marks the second notable price drop since release and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Refreshed with better sound and some new colorways that are also now on sale, the latest SRS-XB100 boasts “powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass” alongside a water and dustproof IP67 design. It carries up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with a removable strap for an easier carrying experience when needed. Get a closer look right here and then head below for more details.
As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some deep deals on a range of JBL models – another notable brand in the portable audio business. Starting from $25 Prime shipped and ranging up to the more powerful karaoke-ready party speakers, you’re looking at up to 50% off in some instances and everything is organized for you right here.
Alongside early Prime Big Deal Days offers on its All-new Echo Buds and All-new Ring Indoor smart home cam, the Amazon smart speakers are also already on sale. With prices starting at just $18 Prime shipped, now’s as good a time as any to land yourself one of Amazon’s latest smart Alexa-equipped speakers. All of the details and various models marked down are waiting in our previous deal coverage.
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth speaker features:
- Enjoy powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass
- Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound far and wide
- Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)
- Up to 16 hours of battery life with indicator
- Compact portable design with versatile strap included
- Compatible with a second speaker for stereo sound
- Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!