Sony’s latest XB100 Bluetooth speaker with 16-hour battery falls back to $48 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersSony
Reg. $58 $48

Joining a host of JBL models we spotted on sale this past weekend, Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $48 shipped. This one launched at $58 back in May, shortly before we had a chance to come away impressed after review. Today’s deal marks the second notable price drop since release and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Refreshed with better sound and some new colorways that are also now on sale, the latest SRS-XB100 boasts “powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass” alongside a water and dustproof IP67 design. It carries up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with a removable strap for an easier carrying experience when needed. Get a closer look right here and then head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some deep deals on a range of JBL models – another notable brand in the portable audio business. Starting from $25 Prime shipped and ranging up to the more powerful karaoke-ready party speakers, you’re looking at up to 50% off in some instances and everything is organized for you right here

Alongside early Prime Big Deal Days offers on its All-new Echo Buds and All-new Ring Indoor smart home cam, the Amazon smart speakers are also already on sale. With prices starting at just $18 Prime shipped, now’s as good a time as any to land yourself one of Amazon’s latest smart Alexa-equipped speakers. All of the details and various models marked down are waiting in our previous deal coverage

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth speaker features:

  • Enjoy powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass
  • Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound far and wide
  • Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)
  • Up to 16 hours of battery life with indicator
  • Compact portable design with versatile strap included
  • Compatible with a second speaker for stereo sound
  • Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Android app deals: House of Da Vinci...
Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
SKIL PWR CORE 20V 22-inch hedge trimmer falls 43% to ne...
Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 are down to just $89, a n...
Save up to $300 on a shiny new steel Breville espresso ...
Amazon has Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro Custom Wireles...
Score Nintendo’s Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ...
Royal Gourmet wood pellet grill offers flavor without e...
Load more...
Show More Comments