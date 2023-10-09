Sony’s latest XB100 Bluetooth speaker with 16-hour battery falls back to $48 Amazon low

Joining a host of JBL models we spotted on sale this past weekend, Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $48 shipped. This one launched at $58 back in May, shortly before we had a chance to come away impressed after review. Today’s deal marks the second notable price drop since release and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Refreshed with better sound and some new colorways that are also now on sale, the latest SRS-XB100 boasts “powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass” alongside a water and dustproof IP67 design. It carries up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with a removable strap for an easier carrying experience when needed. Get a closer look right here and then head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some deep deals on a range of JBL models – another notable brand in the portable audio business. Starting from $25 Prime shipped and ranging up to the more powerful karaoke-ready party speakers, you’re looking at up to 50% off in some instances and everything is organized for you right here.

Alongside early Prime Big Deal Days offers on its All-new Echo Buds and All-new Ring Indoor smart home cam, the Amazon smart speakers are also already on sale. With prices starting at just $18 Prime shipped, now’s as good a time as any to land yourself one of Amazon’s latest smart Alexa-equipped speakers. All of the details and various models marked down are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth speaker features:

Enjoy powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass

Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound far and wide

Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)

Up to 16 hours of battery life with indicator

Compact portable design with versatile strap included

Compatible with a second speaker for stereo sound

Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

