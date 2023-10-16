Logitech’s popular MX Keys Mini keyboard for Mac and PC sees rare discount to $90

Amazon now offers the Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard for $89.99 shipped in two styles. This is a rare chance to save on the Mac and PC model from its usual $100 price tag. In fact, it’s the first markdown in months and comes within $5 of the all-time low. We have seen the Mac-only model sell for less in the past, with an all-time low in July taking an extra $15 off today’s discount. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

Logitech’s MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure.

If you’re looking for an even more professional workstation upgrade, be sure to have a look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene earlier in the summer and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech that we’ve found on other new gear like its Master 3S mouse, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard features:

Perfect Stroke Typing with Smart Keys: Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. Compatibility: Compatible with Logi Bolt USB Receiver (not included) . Logi Bolt wireless products will not pair with other Logitech USB receivers. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

