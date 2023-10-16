Ninja’s regularly $300 14-piece knife block set returns to $180 low today, more from $110

Holiday cooking is quickly approaching now and it might be a good time to upgrade your cutlery and knives. Amazon is now offering a solid offer on 14-piece Ninja K32014 Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System to help you do just that. The regular $300 knife block set has now returned to its fall Prime Day pricing at $179.99 shipped. This 40% or $120 price drop also brings the set back down to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and well below the smaller 9- and 12-piece options. These knives are made from German steel with a full tang construction and “wear-resistant” handles. Housed inside of the included block, complete with an integrated knife sharpener “that will maintain a razor sharp edge for over 10 years,” this set includes and 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch bread knife, 5-inch Santoku knife, 5-inch boning knife, 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 6-piece steak knife set, and kitchen shears. Head below for more.

Prefer something with a wooden knife block instead? Scope out this deal on the 15-piece Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block at $109.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly $180, this is a solid $70 in savings on a slightly larger set than the Ninja above. This is also matching what we tracked for fall Prime Day and comes within $10 of the lowest we have seen in the last year at Amazon. The Calphalon also houses built-in ceramic sharpeners on the knife receptacles and will save you quite a bit over the model above.

And while we are upgrading our kitchen arsenal ahead of holiday cooking jobs, check out the price drop we spotted over the past weekend on the 8-quart Instant Pot dual-basket air fryer that’s now down at $150. This is at least $50 in savings and comes in to match the best we have tracked since it dropped to $140 for a couple days this summer. Take a deeper dive into the feature set while the price is still down right here.

Ninja K32014 Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System features:

Premium blades forged from German stainless steel are rust resistant and strong enough for all your kitchen tasks. Superior sharp edge easily glides through tough ingredients with a razor sharp cutting angle. Chopping and slicing have never been easier. Ergonomic, chef approved design is perfectly balanced for comfort and control, so the knife feels like an extension of your hand. Durable, wear resistant handle includes a full tang construction for a professional weight in hand.

