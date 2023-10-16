Just $400 scores you Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 when you activate at Best Buy (Reg. $1,000)

If you’re not sold on the new smart flip phone from Samsung, we’re tracking a notable discount on last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4. Right now at Best Buy, you can score the handset for $399.99 shipped when you activate with Verizon. It’s down from the usual $1,000 price tag and doesn’t require a trade-in, letting you score one of the more recent handsets for less. This is easily the best discount to date, and an even better offer considering that the new Z Flip 5 doesn’t really bring all too much to the table and still sells for $1,000. Head below for more.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and that is no exception for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Courtesty of Amazon, you can score the brand’s new Tough Armor case for Samsung’s latest at $44. This scores you some added protection on your new folding smartphone with a fittingly rugged design that even protects the hinge with some of the brand’s signature textured TPU. Best of all, it’s at least $11 off the going rate to deliver some added savings.

For the latest in foldables, don’t forget that you can currently pre-order the folding razr smartphone. It sells for $600 right now, and will begin shipping later this week for those who would rather pay a bit more for a smart flip phone without having to activate on a plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features:

Unfold your world with next-level expression. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers compact portability that conveniently moves with your lifestyle. This is the phone that is uniquely you, with an innovative design, stylish colors, and custom accessories. Capture hands-free selfies, photos and videos wherever you go.

