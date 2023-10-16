Schwinn Mendocino hybrid cruising e-bike falls 33% to new all-time low of $600 ($300 off)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $600.34 shipped. Down from $900, with a more averaged list price of $1,191, it spent 2021 and 2022 staying between $1,700 and $1,600. Summer’s arrival brought with it a price cut down to $900, where it has remained aside from the few markdowns. Today’s deal is a 33% markdown off that going rate, and the fourth discount we have tracked this year. It comes in $100 under our previous mentions, $71 under used prices, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 35 to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on. Learn more below.

Amazon is also currently offering the Schwinn Voyageur Electric Bike with a large step-over frame starting from $792. It comes with a 250W hub-drive motor that can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH with a battery that lasts up to 65 miles per charge. It also features an 8-speed drivetrain, giving you smooth gear changes to stay in motion while the Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 160mm rotors ensure precision stopping power in any condition you may find yourself. The LCD handlebar display gives you real-time assist levels, battery life, and range.

And be sure to also check out the sale going on for the Aventon Soltera.2 Step-Through e-bike. Sporting a lightweight and geometric design with integrated turn signals wrapped around a 350W brushless rear-hub motor and 9.6Ah battery, this e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of up to 46 miles on a single charge.

Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike features:

Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood, suggested rider height of 64 to 74 inches tall, shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting

Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and can easily recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet, charging cable included, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

6-speed drivetrain with grip shifter provides smooth gear changes while mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power on the alloy double wall rims and 2.125″ tires

Upright riding position adds comfort while fenders help protect you from splashes, rear rack provides additional cargo space

