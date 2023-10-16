WORX 20V Power Share 8-inch cordless electric pole saw down 37% to $107 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the WORX 20V Power Share 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw for $107.10 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. After a year of ups and downs, with most discounts failing to drop lower than $120, today’s deal constitutes a combined 37% markdown off the regular $170 price tag, landing among the lowest prices of 2023. It comes in $33 under our previous mention, $13 above the current going used rate, and within just $1 of the all-time low set back in 2021.

This pole saw comes equipped with WORX’s Power Share 2.0Ah lithium-ion batteries, which are interchangeable between the brand’s lifestyle, garden, and power tools for more efficient convenience. It features an auto-tensioning system that ensures the chain will never be over-tightened, even giving you a tool-free option to adjust its settings as you need, as well as an auto-lubrication system that keeps the chain running smoothly with a level indicator to remind you when to refill. You’ll receive 13 feet of reach with its telescopic pole, and its compact design places the motor along the same axis as the pole for added balance while the chainsaw head is positioned in one of its three angles (0 degrees, 15 degrees, or 30 degrees.)

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the WORX 8A 10-inch Corded Electric Pole Saw for $70. You’ll receive a 2-in-1 tool here: a pole saw for trimming branches high off the ground, and a detachable 120V 8A chainsaw for your projects on the ground. It offers many similar features as the pole saw above, but is a corded model, giving you more affordability by sacrificing maneuverability.

And be sure to head on over to our Green Deals hub for more discounts on environmentally-friendly tools, electric vehicles, power stations, water heaters and more. It is updated daily, so you’ll always be up-to-date on the very latest and greatest deals.

20V Power Share 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw features:

[SAME BATTERY, EXPANDABLE POWER] The same battery powers over 75plus 20V, 40V, and 80V lifestyle, garden, and power tools in the Power Share family

[AUTOMATIC CHAIN LUBRICATION] So you’ll always have efficient, smooth cuts—and the oil-level indicator lets you know when you need a refill

[TELESCOPIC POLE ATTACHMENT] For up to 13-feet of reach. And you can make tool-free adjustments to make the pole shorter, too

[3-POSTION HEAD ATTACHMENT] The chainsaw head adjusts into three different cutting angles (0°, 15°, 30°) giving you options to get at out-of-the-way limbs and branches

[180° ROTATING REAR HANDLE] For easy vertical/horizontal cutting. You don’t need to twist your arms and wrists to cut parallel to the base of a branch, you can just rotate the handle

