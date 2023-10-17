Throw this 36W dual USB-C Amazon Power Delivery wall charger in your kit down at just $10

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessorieswootAmazon Basics
Reg. $20+ $10
Amazon Basics 36W Dual Port USB-C Wall Charger

The Amazon Basics wall chargers certainly aren’t the fastest out there, but they have been a reliable and economic choice for me. And you can now score the 36W Dual USB-C wall charger from the brand for just $9.99 at Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model typically sells for between $14 to $2a at Amazon where it has yet to drop below $12 this year. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked for this model as well. This one delivers a total of 36W of power spread across a pair of fixed 18W USB-C ports with Power Delivery support. It might not be the fastest option out there, but with integrated over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection, foldable travel-friendly prongs, and a more than accessible price tag, it might be worth considering throwing one in your kit. Head below for more details. 

Today’s deal on the dual 36W model comes in at a few bucks under the price Amazon is charging for the single 20W model right now. If you’re looking for a simple charger with respectable speeds and foldable prongs, you can do a whole lot worse than the $10 Amazon Basics option above. 

However, if you’re looking to take your charger on-the-go with some magnetic prowess in tow, today’s deals on Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power banks are worth a look. Now at the second-best price we have tracked since release, you can land one in any color down at just over $22 Prime shipped today with a 5,000mAh battery encased in a MagSafe-ready housing. Get a closer look right here while the price is right. 

Amazon Basics 36W Dual USB-C wall charger features:

  • Fast simultaneous charging: 36-watt USB power delivery (3.0) for high-speed charging of compatible devices, like iPhone 14/13/12/11 series, Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, S10, S9, Fold Z, and more
  • Compact size: design includes a foldable plug for travel-friendly portability
  • Safety features: integrated over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection to keep connected devices safe
  • PD 3.0 (USB-C1/C2 Port): 5V ⎓ 3A / 9V ⎓ 2A (Up to 18W each) Note: charger does not support intelligent power allocation between the 2 USB-C ports; each port is fixed at 18 watts (5V/3A, 9V/2A)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

woot

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tested: A closer look at the perforated leather and can...
EcoSmart’s ECO 11 electric tankless water heater ...
Here’s how to buy the official Spider-Man 2 PS5 c...
Tested: ZAGG’s Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic iPad chargi...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X power station with two 200W so...
Today’s best Android app deals: OK Golf, Forest G...
Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet now up for pre-order...
This Philips Hue dimmable smart bulb works with Bluetoo...
Load more...
Show More Comments