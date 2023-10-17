Throw this 36W dual USB-C Amazon Power Delivery wall charger in your kit down at just $10

The Amazon Basics wall chargers certainly aren’t the fastest out there, but they have been a reliable and economic choice for me. And you can now score the 36W Dual USB-C wall charger from the brand for just $9.99 at Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model typically sells for between $14 to $2a at Amazon where it has yet to drop below $12 this year. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked for this model as well. This one delivers a total of 36W of power spread across a pair of fixed 18W USB-C ports with Power Delivery support. It might not be the fastest option out there, but with integrated over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection, foldable travel-friendly prongs, and a more than accessible price tag, it might be worth considering throwing one in your kit. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal on the dual 36W model comes in at a few bucks under the price Amazon is charging for the single 20W model right now. If you’re looking for a simple charger with respectable speeds and foldable prongs, you can do a whole lot worse than the $10 Amazon Basics option above.

However, if you’re looking to take your charger on-the-go with some magnetic prowess in tow, today’s deals on Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power banks are worth a look. Now at the second-best price we have tracked since release, you can land one in any color down at just over $22 Prime shipped today with a 5,000mAh battery encased in a MagSafe-ready housing. Get a closer look right here while the price is right.

Amazon Basics 36W Dual USB-C wall charger features:

Fast simultaneous charging: 36-watt USB power delivery (3.0) for high-speed charging of compatible devices, like iPhone 14/13/12/11 series, Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, S10, S9, Fold Z, and more

Compact size: design includes a foldable plug for travel-friendly portability

Safety features: integrated over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection to keep connected devices safe

PD 3.0 (USB-C1/C2 Port): 5V ⎓ 3A / 9V ⎓ 2A (Up to 18W each) Note: charger does not support intelligent power allocation between the 2 USB-C ports; each port is fixed at 18 watts (5V/3A, 9V/2A)

