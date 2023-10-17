Anker’s MagGo MagSafe power banks complement iPhone 15 from $22 (Reg. $32+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new PowerCore Magnetic 5K MagSafe Power Bank for $22.09 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. It drops from the usual $32 going rate, saving you $10 and marking the second-best discount we’ve seen so far. It comes within $1 of the all-time low, too, and arrives as one of the first chances to save on all five of the different colorways. Our launch coverage breaks down everything else you need to know, too.

Centered around a 5,000mAh battery, the new Anker MagSafe power bank works with iPhone 14, as well as the older 13 and 12 series devices. The battery will snap onto the back of your device while delivering the same 7.5W speeds as Apple’s in-house model – just with some added color thanks to all five of the different styles going up for sale. It can also double as a typical MagSafe charger when plugged in, refueling not only your device but the internal battery itself at once from the 20W USB-C port.

Also getting in on the savings, the Anker MagGo PowerCore MagSafe Power Bank is also marked down. Courtesy of Amazon much the same as the lead deal, the usual $45 price tag is now down to $38.24 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is still one of the first price cuts so far and at 15% off, clocks in at within $2 of the all-time low. You’ll find much of the same budget-friendly approach as the 5K counterpart, just with twice the battery capacity.

Anker MagGo PowerCore Magnetic 5K features:

Measuring just 3.7 × 2.5 × 0.59 inches, this power bank easily fits in your pocket or bag, making it the perfect travel companion to keep your iPhone charged on the go. With a powerful 5,000mAh battery, it provides up to 19 hours of extended video playtime for your iPhone 14 Pro Max. Equipped with Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) sensors that monitor temperatures up to 7,200 times per hour for a safer charge.

