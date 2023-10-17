Aventon’s autumn sale gives $300 discount on the upgraded Sinch.2 e-bike for $1,499

Aventon’s autumn sale is in full gear, with a selection of its e-bikes receiving discounts, like the Sinch.2 e-bike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,799, today’s deal is not the lowest we have tracked for this model, however, it does land amongst some of the best prices we have seen, saving you $300 off the going rate. You’ll mostly find this e-bike available at its MSRP on third-party retail sites, with plenty of knock-off and copy-cat brands peppered in as well. While some sites may offer matching or even lower rates at some point in the future, for now this sale is the best opportunity to grab this reliable e-bike for a more affordable price. You can learn more by checking out our launch review over at Electrek.

Equipped with a 500W rear-hub motor (with 750W peak) and a 14Ah battery capacity, this upgraded e-bike is able to cruise up to top speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of up to 55 miles on a single charge. Like all of Aventon’s e-bikes, this one comes with a pedal assist function – more specifically a torque sensor to measure the amount of force applied to pedaling in order to provide appropriate assistance. Built with a folding frame in the same manner as its previous model, it also comes with a wide array of features and accessories to further improve upon past designs like the newly added fenders over each of the wheels to combat adverse elements, as well as the rear storage rack to ensure what you carry with you, stays with you. It also sports a pair of integrated headlights and taillights that allow you to be seen at night for safer travel, and even offer you turn signal functionality to ensure you’re able to clearly communicate to motorists and other cyclists during your outings.

The autumn sale will be ongoing as long as supplies last or until winter sets in, giving you up to $400 off select e-bike models. Whether you’re looking for commuter options for getting around, cruiser models for those off-time joyrides around the neighborhood, or even cargo e-bikes to haul packages, groceries, etc. – there’s a balanced selection of models to offer solutions to every rider’s needs. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub for more deals on electric vehicles, bikes, and so much more.

Aventon Sinch.2 e-bike features:

Sinch.2 is the perfect fit for any kind of ride! Simply unfold the bike, then hit the streets or go off-road. With the addition of a torque sensor and all-new turn signal functionality there’s nowhere this bike can’t go.

