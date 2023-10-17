Cuisinart’s Precision Pro 5.5-quart digital stand mixer returns to all-time low of $164 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Precision Pro 5.5-quart Digital Stand Mixer for $164.24 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $300, this mixer has had only three major periods of discounts, with today’s deal landing amongst the third, and marking a return to the all-time low. Its a 44% markdown off the going rate, coming in $60 under the current used price, and giving you $136 in savings. This stand mixer’s main feature is the 500W motor that allows for 12 different speeds for precision mixing. You’ll be able to switch between speeds using the LED dial that stays illuminated while in use, and the countdown timer features an automatic shut-off function to ensure you never over-mix your dough. It comes with a stainless steel 5.5-quart bowl, a splash guard with a pour spout, and three mixing attachments to cover all your needs.

And since we’re stocking you up with kitchen essentials, Amazon is also offering the Cuisinart Kitchen Central 3-in-1 Food Processor for $90. This food processor is designed with a 500W motor able to cover prepping, blending, and juicing duties effortlessly. It comes with three attachments that can be used to convert between an eight cup processor to a 40-ounce blender to a reliable juice extractor, with each conversion covering the full range of settings for all three devices.

And for more kitchen gear to help you go from home cook to at-home chef, check out our past coverage of the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer, which will allow you to portion out your weekly meals while keeping their freshness locked in for longer. It is able to handle vacuum sealing both dry and moist foods by creating air-tight bags via heat-sealing, and its included bags are waterproof and reusable so you won’t have to worry about regularly shelling out money to replace them.

Cuisinart Precision Pro 5.5 quart Digital Stand Mixer features:

12 speeds for precision mixing with powerful 500-watt motor

LED Digital Display and LED dial illuminates when operating

Countdown timer with Auto-off feature, preprogrammed recipe features

One power outlet for optional attachments

Polished stainless steel 5.5 Qt. Bowl with helper handle

