EcoSmart’s ECO 11 electric tankless water heater lowers costs while raising temps for $205

Amazon is offering the EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $205.35 shipped. Down from its list price of $300, this water heater has regularly bounced between its lows and highs, never staying for too long at a particular price. Today’s deal is a 31% discount off the going rate, and currently sits as the lowest and best deal being offered across online retailers, coming in $11 under the next lowest price. This 13kW water heater is ideal for handwashing in cooler climates, able to handle bathrooms, sinks, or office breakrooms. In warmer climates, it can provide continuous hot water at up to 3.1 gallons-per-minute, and will be more able to support a bathroom shower or kitchen sink. Its small dimensions of 11.5 inches by 8 inches by 3.75 inches saves you space while its usage saves you on heating costs. It also features a digital display to show you the output temperature, with adjustments able to be made by one degree increments. It fits 1/2-inch CF pipes and requires a 1 x 40A breaker. Head below to read more.

Looking for something with a little more power that won’t be as effected by your inlet water temperature? Well, Amazon is also offering the EcoSmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $431. This 150A water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature.Amperage Draw : 54 A.Special Features: ‎Energy Efficient

Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches

Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.

EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution

