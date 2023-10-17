Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X power station with two 200W solar panels hits new all-time low $1,500 off

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station with two Boulder 200 Solar Panels for $3,999.89 shipped. Down from its list price of $5,500, most of the year has been spent between it and a high of $6,500, with only four previous discounts as far as we have tracked. Today’s deal is a 27% markdown off the going rate, giving you a total of $1,500 in savings! It lands $1,085 under our previous mention, matching Goal Zero’s website, and marking a new all-time low. Boasting a truly impressive 6,071Wh capacity, this power station’s versatile ports will ensure everything you need to stay running remains running. The station itself is able to fully charge in 12 hours via a wall outlet and between 18-36 hours via the two Boulder 200 Briefcase Solar Panels that provide a combined 400W of solar power. For outputs, you’ll have two 120V AC ports able to support a combined load of 2,000W, and able to peak at 3,500W; a fast-charging 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a regulated 12V port, and a bonus 12V car charger.

If you’re looking for something on the smaller side, Amazon currently has a deal going on for the Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station with a Ranger 200 Solar Panel for $1,293.95 shipped. It offers a 983Wh capacity and nine output options for your devices and appliances: two AC ports, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, two 6mm ports, and a car port. With the included solar panel, this power station is able to fully charge via sunlight in up to 12 hours (when fully drained).

And if you’re in an area that may experience power outages during inclement weather, check out our recent launch coverage of the new Yeti Pro 4000 Power Station, which can be fully integrated into your home circuits, RV, or Van, for plenty of backup power without the tangling mess of extension cords thanks to its new Haven Home ecosystem alongside an Escape Vehicle integration system.

Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station features:

Goal Zero is the portable-power-station leader for a reason. We harness clean, renewable energy that can power your home in an outage and equip you with the ability to charge your phone and laptop off grid. The Yeti 6000X with 2 Ranger 300 Briefcase flexible solar panels is a solar-power generator that has your back when the power goes out and you’re left in the dark. The included 30-foot extension cable and solar combiner set you up for success when you’re combining your solar-panel kit. The Yeti 6000X solar-powered generator weighs 106 lbs. and measures 15.3″ x 10.1″ x 17″. It features a lithium-ion battery at its core.

