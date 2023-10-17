Save $877 off the MSRP for Schwinn’s Kettle Valley e-bike at new all-time low of $823

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Kettle Valley Electric Bike for $823.05 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Already down to $1,029 from its regular price tag of $1,700, this e-bike has seen roller coaster rides up and down in price all year. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 52% markdown off the going rate giving you a total $877 in savings. It comes in $104 under our previous mention, $270 under the current used rate, and landing at a new all-time low. What’s more surprising is that you won’t find this model being sold anymore on Schwinn’s own website, making this a rare opportunity to snag an affordable model.

This comfortably designed e-bike is great for commuting and cruising around your neighborhood, with its 375W battery able to sustain travel for up to 45 miles and its 250W pedal assist hub drive motor giving you an extra boost whenever you need it. Featuring a 7-speed twist shifter with derailleur that provides smooth gear shifts, mechanical disc brakes to deliver fast-acting stopping power, fenders to protect from adverse elements, a rear-mounted storage rack for packages or bags, and a low step-through frame for riders 64-inches to 74-inches tall. It easily recharges with a standard household outlet, ensuring its never without juice.

And be sure to check out Aventon’s current autumn sale that is going on, with select models receiving up to $400 off in discounts, like the upgraded Sinch.2 e-bike, which is able to cruise up to top speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of up to 55 miles on a single charge. You can read more about it here, or head over to Aventon’s sales page to browse more models.

Schwinn Kettle Valley Electric Bike features:

Comfortable hybrid ebike, great for commuting and neighborhood rides; 28-Inch wheels fit riders 5’4″ to 6’2″ tall

Integrated 375-watt hour battery lasts up to 45 miles; Easily recharge with a standard household outlet, Tested to and complies with ANSI/CAN/UL2849

250-watt pedal assist hub drive motor gives you an extra boost when you need it; Thumb pad controller lets you choose your level of assistance

7-speed twist shifter with derailleur provides smooth gear shifts, mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power.

Low step-through frame makes it easy to get on and off the bike; Upright riding position creates a comfortable ride, rear cargo rack for storage

