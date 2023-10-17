Segway Ninebot P100S electric kickscooter can hit 30 MPH for 62 miles at $1,500 ($500 off)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot P100S Electric Kickscooter for $1,499.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $2,000, it spent the first half of 2023 only receiving two major discounts before riding its MSRP for four straight months. With the arrival of fall we saw repeated markdowns to the same point for very short periods, meaning you likely missed them if you blinked. This model was also surprisingly absent from this year’s deals for both summer and fall Prime Days, with today’s deal landing as a return to the second-lowest price we have tracked, and beating our previous mention by $300.

Built with a 650W motor (with a max output power of 1,350W) and a battery with a 1,512Wh capacity, this electric kickscooter is able to hit top speeds of 30 MPH and travel up to 62.1 miles on a single charge. It features six riding modes, each designed for different people and different road conditions, while also offering self-sealing tubeless tires alongside its dual-braking system to ensure a safe and comfortable journey. You’ll even receive an NFC card that can be used to power your scooter on and off, as well as lock and unlock the scooter for added security. It also folds to allow easy transport and storage wherever you end your travels.

And if you’re more of an e-bike person, be sure to check out Aventon’s current autumn sale that is going on, with select models receiving up to $400 off in discounts, like the upgraded Sinch.2 e-bike, which is able to cruise up to top speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of up to 55 miles on a single charge. You can read more about it here, or head over to Aventon’s sales page to browse more models.

Segway Ninebot P100S Electric Kickscooter features:

Powerful Motor & Battery: P100S equipped with nominal 650 motor (Max. power 1350W) travel range of 62.1 Miles, Speed of 30 mph and W. capacity 265lbs. Suitable for city commuting and traveling.

Safety and Comfort with Segway Adults Scooter: It comes with Front & Rear Torsion Bar Suspension, Dual Braking system to ensure your safety.

10.5″ Self-Sealing Tubeless Tires: It can absorb each small bumpy of city street to upgrade your commuting and provide MAX comfort.

6 Riding Modes: For different people and different road conditions, you can choose different Segway scooter riding modes. Interact with the NFC card to Power on/off and unlock

Portable Folding Frame – The adult folding scooter frame folds down and locks for easy storage making it easy to store in a car, at school, or the office. Ideal for 18–60 year-old (Height 5'2"–6'6" (160–200 cm)) adults and teens

