Swagtron’s Swagcycle Pro folding e-bike gets more affordable at $250 (Save $98)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Swagcycle Pro Pedal-Free Folding Electric Bike for $249.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $348, this electric bike has spent the previous four years above $350, only beginning to come down with the start of 2023, and averaging above $280 in most months. Today’s deal is a 28% markdown off the going rate, landing it at the third-lowest price we have tracked over the years. It comes in $37 under the current used rate, and even beats the discounted price on Swagtron’s own website by $40. This compact e-bike is designed to collapse its stem and handlebars for easy storage wherever you may end up. Equipped with a high-torque 350W motor that can top out at an 18 MPH speed alongside a 37V 4.4Ah lithium-ion battery that offers a 15.5 mile travel range on a single charge. You can even connect your iOS or Android device via the app to track your distance, speed, location, and more – plus it comes with a USB port to plug in your devices to stay charged while you ride.

Amazon is also offering a $120 discount on the Swagtron Swagcycle EB-7 Elite Folding Electric Bike for $579.99 shipped. Designed as a hybrid mix of a traditional bike with an electric power bike, the Swagcycle’s 350W motor in tandem with a swappable 36V lithium-ion battery pushes this e-bike up to 18.6 MPH for up to 15.5 miles on a single charge – and is able to recharge in just under 4 hours. It comes with an IPX4 water resistant rating to ensure it can handle variable weather, and is even able to fold both at the handlebars and at the bike’s mid-section for more compact storage options. You can learn more by reading through our launch review.

And be sure to check out Aventon’s current autumn sale that is going on, with select models receiving up to $400 off in discounts, like the upgraded Sinch.2 e-bike, which is able to cruise up to top speeds of 20 MPH with a travel range of up to 55 miles on a single charge. You can read more about it here, or head over to Aventon’s sales page to browse more models.

Swagcycle Pro Pedal-Free Folding Electric Bike features:

Robust and foldable; the e bike’s sturdy frame can support up to 264 pounds and collapse its stem and handlebars for easy storage

Extreme torque; tackle speeds up to 18 mph via app optimization and climb inclines up to 12 degrees on a powerful zero emission motor

Long lasting charge; a single charge lets you traverse up to 15. 5 miles of thrilling adventures and new discoveries

App control; connect your iOS or Android with the Swag Cycle 2 app to track your trip, speed, GPS location, and more

USB port; plug your mobile devices into the electric bike’s USB port to stay fully charged wherever you go

Terrain Type: Flat Terrain

