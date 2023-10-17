Upgrade your streams with Logitech’s Blue Snowball iCE microphone for $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE Microphone for $39.99 shipped. With a year of bouncing between a low of $40 and its regular price tag of $50, the last three months have been spent sitting at its MSRP. Today’s deal finally breaks the stagnation, returning costs to the second-lowest price of 2023 that we have tracked. It sits $7 above the current going used rate and $6 above the all-time low set back in 2015. This microphone was built specifically for podcasting, streaming, and conference settings like Skype and Zoom. It is equipped with a custom condenser capsule, which utilizes a cardioid pickup pattern to capture and deliver crystal-clear audio facing its microphone. It features a stylish retro design that goes well with most desktop setups while also looking good on camera, and offers adjustment settings to ensure you’ll comfortably be able to talk for long periods without straining your back or neck. You can read more below.

Amazon is also currently offering the Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball USB Microphone starting at $47.80 shipped. A more versatile microphone than the model above, the main difference is in its polar pattern, which offers both a cardioid pickup pattern for streaming (with an additional -10dB pad option) and an omnidirectional pattern for instrumentals and less focused sounds.

And if you’re more interested in staying up-to-date with the latest recording technology, check out our coverage from last month of the new Logitech G Yeti GX microphone. A new flagship release, it offers a dynamic super-cardioid pickup pattern along with integrated RGB lighting, as well as both a 5/8-inch and a 3/8-inch connection option for easy inclusion into your existing setup.

Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE Microphone features:

Custom Condenser Capsule : Powered By Blue’S Custom Condenser Capsule, Snowball Ice Microphone Delivers Crystal-Clear Audio Quality That’S Light-Years Ahead Of Your Built-In Computer Microphone

: Powered By Blue’S Custom Condenser Capsule, Snowball Ice Microphone Delivers Crystal-Clear Audio Quality That’S Light-Years Ahead Of Your Built-In Computer Microphone Cardioid Pickup Pattern : Captures Your Voice With Clear, Focused Sound For Streaming, Podcasting, Broadcasting, Skype Calls And Zoom Meetings

: Captures Your Voice With Clear, Focused Sound For Streaming, Podcasting, Broadcasting, Skype Calls And Zoom Meetings Stylish Retro Design : Record Or Stream In Style With A Classic Recording Equipment Design That Looks Great On Your Desktop And On Camera

: Record Or Stream In Style With A Classic Recording Equipment Design That Looks Great On Your Desktop And On Camera Adjustable Desktop Stand : Allows You To Position The Condenser Microphone In Relation To The Sound Source, Improving Sound Quality And Saving Space On Your Desktop For The Optimal Broadcast Setup

: Allows You To Position The Condenser Microphone In Relation To The Sound Source, Improving Sound Quality And Saving Space On Your Desktop For The Optimal Broadcast Setup Skype and Discord certified: Whether conducting interviews over Skype, streaming live gameplay on Twitch, or communicating across the globe, you’ll be heard loud and clear on leading VOIP platforms

