Victrola’s Stream Onyx Turntable lets you play vinyl with Sonos speakers at $400 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable for $399.99 shipped. It normally sells for $600, and is now on sale for one of the first times. The 33% in savings are dropping prices down to a new all-time low in the process, beating one of the only other markdowns by $30. The conversation with the Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable starts with its Sonos support. It lets you play your favorite records across your whole home setup without having to plug anything in. The turntable also replies on an Audio Technica AT-VM95E cartridge – which is one of the better options on the market at this price point. You’ll find that the Wi-Fi support is also joined by RCA ports on the back for pairing with other gear thanks to the inclusions of a built-in preamp. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable entry into the world of vinyl, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK is one of the best entry-level turntables on the market. The biggest difference is that this model ditches the Sonos integration found above in favor of wired-only connections with a $150 price tag. I’ve personally been listening on one of these for the past few months as I slowly get more into the hobby, and have found it to be a perfect solution for those who aren’t ready to commit to something as pricy as the Victrola Stream Onyx – even if it is $200 off.

In either case, Marshall’s new III series vinyl-covered speakers are easily a turntable’s best friend. I reviewed all three of the models last year, and have been specifically loving them for listening to vinyl. The retro designs make for such fun accent pieces, all without sacrificing on sound. Our hands-on review details what makes each model unique, too.

Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable features:

Successor of the Stream Carbon Turntable, the Victrola Stream Onyx 2-Speed Belt-Driven Record Player with built-in Sonos compatibility allows you to stream your vinyl records wirelessly to your Sonos system. Enjoy a seamless wireless listening experience on your Sonos system without any additional component connections, cables or adapters – just plug in this victrola record player, power it on & listen your favorite LPs, albums & records

