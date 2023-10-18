ALLPOWERS S700 portable power station offers 606Wh battery for all-time low of $249 ($201 off)

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station for $249 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its typical $450 price tag, this power station has only received two previous discounts this year, one of which being from last week’s fall Prime Day. Today’s deal is a combined 45% markdown off the going rate, coming in $58 under its fall Prime Day discount, and marking a new all-time low. Boasting a 606Wh capacity, this power station can cover your device and appliance’s power needs off-grid, on the road, or during power outages. It features nine ports to cover all your needs: three USB-As, two ACs, two DCs, one USB-C, and a cigarette outlet. You’ll also be able to control the power station’s settings and keep track of charging on your tablet or smartphone via the ALLPOWERS app. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for something with a whole lot more power, Amazon also has a deal going on for the ALLPOWERS R2500 Solar Generator for $1,039.20 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon and using the promo code 3LFB53ZY at checkout. Featuring a 2,016Wh battery capacity, it possesses four AC outlets, four USB-A ports, two DC ports, two PD 100W USB-C ports, a 30A RV outlet, and a car socket.

And be sure to head on over to our Green Deals hub for more discounts on environmentally-friendly tools, electric vehicles, power stations, water heaters and more. It is updated daily, so you’ll always be up-to-date on the very latest and greatest deals.

ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station features:

【Recharge from 0%-80% within 1.5 Hours】 : ALLPOWERS portable power station can discharge from wall outlet and USB-C PD60W simultaneously that takes only 1.5 hours from 0-80%. 4 separated ways to recharge: Indoors, you can get stable 100W input form AC wall outlet (adaptor included) or 60W PD input from USB-C charger. You can also fully recharge it by 12V/24V car outlet or clean solar power(100W max). Keep your portable generator always full whenever you are at home, camping or on road trip.

【New APP Experience and LED lights】 : Remote controlled by ALLPOWERS APP with Bluetooth , easier to operate the LED lights and AC DC output. LED lights has two modes. High-light mode can be used as lighting for outdoor fishing, camping, car repair and off-grid. So convenient that you needn't to buy other lamps. SOS mode can help you get help quickly in dangerous situations.

【Protect You Devices】: ALLPOWERS has passed professional UL & FCC certification. Battery Management System ( BMS ) with the protection of over-temperature, over-voltage, over-power, over-current, and short circuits, maximally keep your charged device safe. PURE SINE WAVE output helps electronics less wear, keep sensitive electronics running smoothly while the modified sine wave inverters tends to damage electronics.

