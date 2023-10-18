Save $200 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro with fall’s first discount

B&H is now offering Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,799 shipped. It normally sells for $1,999, and is now dropping by $200 after last week’s fall Prime Day sale came and went without a discount. Now it’s down to the third-best price we’ve seen, clocking in at within $100 of the low from the end of summer. But if you missed that 1-day discount, now’s your chance to save for the first time in over a month. I personally just upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model, and have been surprised by how snappy the macOS experience is even compared to the previous-generation model. Don’t just take my word for why it’s worth the upgrade, as we explore the full feature set below the fold.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet.

There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Take on demanding projects with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU cores, up to 19 GPU cores, and up to 32GB unified memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU cores, up to 38 GPU cores, and up to 96GB unified memory. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. And the MacBook Pro laptop delivers exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

