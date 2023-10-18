Eemax 6kW electric tankless water heater falls to second-lowest price of 2023 for $183 (Reg. $229)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonGreen DealsEemax
$46 off $183

Amazon is offering the Eemax 6kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $182.68 shipped. Down from its list price of $229, this water heater has seen regular discounts throughout the year. Today’s deal is a 20% markdown off the going rate, landing as the second-lowest price of 2023. Designed to be a point-of-use option for your home or business, its ideal setup is directly under your sink. It is able to provide continuous hot water at a flow rate of 0.5 GPM in colder climates and 1.5 GPM in warmer climates. You won’t have to worry about space either, as its 6 inch by 11 inch by 3 inch dimensions means it takes up far less space than some other models of single-point tankless water heaters.

If you’re looking for a water heater with more power to handle larger applications like your shower, Amazon is also offering the EcoSmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $431. This 150A water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Eemax 6kW Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

  • Endless hot water at the point-of-use
  • Can provide 0.5 to 1.5 gallons per minute
  • Installs right under a sink
  • Compact size saves space

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Eemax

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Renpho smart bathroom scales receive discounts up to 56...
Schwinn Voyager electric bike offers up to 65 miles of ...
Bosch EV300 Level 2 EV charging station fills your batt...
Arcade1Up 14-game Mortal Kombat cabinet now $120 off at...
Review: Logitech’s new Wave Keys ergonomic keyboa...
ALLPOWERS S700 portable power station offers 606Wh batt...
meross’ 2023 HomeKit water leak detector system s...
Today’s best Android app deals: Pumped BMX 2, Meg...
Load more...
Show More Comments