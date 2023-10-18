Eemax 6kW electric tankless water heater falls to second-lowest price of 2023 for $183 (Reg. $229)

Amazon is offering the Eemax 6kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $182.68 shipped. Down from its list price of $229, this water heater has seen regular discounts throughout the year. Today’s deal is a 20% markdown off the going rate, landing as the second-lowest price of 2023. Designed to be a point-of-use option for your home or business, its ideal setup is directly under your sink. It is able to provide continuous hot water at a flow rate of 0.5 GPM in colder climates and 1.5 GPM in warmer climates. You won’t have to worry about space either, as its 6 inch by 11 inch by 3 inch dimensions means it takes up far less space than some other models of single-point tankless water heaters.

If you’re looking for a water heater with more power to handle larger applications like your shower, Amazon is also offering the EcoSmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $431. This 150A water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Eemax 6kW Electric Tankless Water Heater features:

Endless hot water at the point-of-use

Can provide 0.5 to 1.5 gallons per minute

Installs right under a sink

Compact size saves space

