EGO Power+ 765 CFM 56V cordless electric leaf blower drops to $295 just in time for autumn

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 765 CFM 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $293.70 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $329, we have only tracked four previous discounts over the year so far, with today’s deal coming in as the first in several months and landing as the third-lowest price we have seen. Built around a 5.0Ah ARC lithium-ion battery and brushless motor, this leaf blower’s variable speed control allows it to reach up to 765 CFM, or up to 200 MPH, promising to be “the world’s most powerful handheld blower.” It features a redesigned cruise control dial for more consistent blowing, with a turbo mode available for heavier debris. You’ll get up to 90 minutes of runtime on a single charge, all without the noise, fumes, or costs of gas-powered blowers. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking to possibly purchase more than just the leaf blower alone, Amazon is also offering the EGO Power+ 15-Inch Cordless Electric String Trimmer and 530CFM Blower Combo Kit for $299. With this package, you’ll receive a string trimmer with a 15-inch cutting swath and a blower with a variable speed control of 250 to 530 CFM of power. It may not be as powerful as the above model, but for nearly the same price you get the additional tool alongside an already strong blower.

And if you’re not concerned with staying within one family of power tools, check out the recent deals going on for the WORX 20V Power Share 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saw. You’ll receive 13 feet of reach with its telescopic pole, and its compact design places the motor along the same axis as the pole for added balance.

765 CFM 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower features:

Turbo Button delivers a staggering 765 CFM.All EGO batteries are compatible with all EGO tools.

Variable-speed control dial delivers 260-580 CFM

Average run time of 90 minutes: 15 mins on Turbo, 150 minutes on low with included 5.0Ah ARC Lithium battery

High-Efficiency Brushless Motor

Weather-Resistant Construction

Includes tapered nozzle and spread nozzle

Ergonomic design for superb balance and user comfort

