LG’s latest evo C3 smart OLED TVs up to $1,700 off with as much as $400 in Visa gift cards

BuyDig is upping the ante once again on price drops for the 2023 model LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart OLED TVs. All sizes are now seeing deep price drops with bonus Visa gift cards attached. First up, you’ll find the 65-inch LG OLED evo C3 HDR 4K Smart OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99 shipped with a $150 Visa gift card. Regularly $2,500, this is a straight up $903 price drop, $100 under the early October mention, and the best we have tracked yet. Add in the bonus $150 Visa gift card you can use on just about anything, from gas and coffee to tech and more, and you’re looking at over $1,050 in savings here. This is matching the price you’ll find on Amazon right now, but you won’t get the extra gift card there. Head below for more details and price drops on the other sizes.

The 2023 model LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart OLED TVs are centered around the brand’s latest 120Hz OLED panels that are framed with an “almost invisible bezel.” From there, you’ll find support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear alongside AirPlay 2, and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and HDR 10. Game-enhancing features like G-SYNC (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync), FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), VRR, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs also sit alongside a bonus art gallery mode that allows users to “display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.”

More LG evo C3 OLED 4K Smart TV deals:

If a more modest display will suit your needs, ongoing offers on the 2023 lineup of Hisense models are a wonderful option. Alongside specs that hit above their pay grade, you’ll find deals starting from under $400 shipped across the U6, U7, and U8 model families with all of the details you’ll need waiting for you right here.

LG evo C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

The OLED evo C-Series is powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen6—made exclusively for LG OLED—for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.¹ AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content.

