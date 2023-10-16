Hisense’s 2023 75-inch U6 mini-LED Google Smart TV hits new $700 low ($500 off), more

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Hisense 55-, 65-, and 75-inch Class U6 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TVs down at $398, $548, and $699.99 shipped.Regularly $580, $800, and $1,200 respectively, this is up to $500 in savings. While the smaller two are matching the best prices we have tracked, the larger 75-inch variant is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, undercutting the Prime Day price by $30. You’re looking at mini-LED displays with full array local dimming for greater contrast alongside support for Variable Refresh Rate gaming, automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), and Dolby Vision. All of that joins Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support as well as the brand’s “bezel-less” design, built-in Bluetooth, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and four HDMI inputs. Head below for more details and ongoing deals on the higher-end Hisense 2023 model TVs.

More Hisense 2023 smart 4K TV deals:

The higher-end 120Hz mini-LED Google TVs in Hisense’s 2023 lineup are also still on sale below. They deliver higher-end specs than the U6 at higher prices while still undercutting comparable displays from the bigger brands.

If you are looking for a more premium display, this morning saw the latest 120Hz X90L 75-inch Sony 4K Smart Google TV with AirPlay drop down to $1,598. Now $600 off the regular price tag, this model is currently carrying a new Amazon all-time low with a 120Hz display and exclusive PS5 gaming enhancements you won’t find from any other brand. Dive in for all of the details right here.

Hisense U6 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The U6 Series continues Hisense’s mission to bring leading-edge technology to everyone. Adding Mini-LED and over 4X the local dimming zones in 2023, along with Quantum Dot Color and Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos, the U6 series delivers must-have features for uncompromising performance and value. The U6 series incorporates Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. Dolby Vision IQ leverages the full intelligence of your TV to deliver a perfect picture in your room at every moment.

