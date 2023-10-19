Save on Apple’s Magic Keyboards with numeric keypads from $95, or with Touch ID at $159

Reg. $129 $95
Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $94.95 shipped. Now dropping down from the usual $129 price tag, this amounts to 27% in savings while marking a new all-time low. This is $2 under our previous mention from the start of the month, and only the third discount of the year. If you’re more partial to a higher-end experience, Amazon also sells the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a Numeric Keypad for $159. That’s $20 off the usual $179 going rate and landing at the best price to date at $1 under our previous mention. Head below for more.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. It has the brand’s latest scissor key switches in tow, making this as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad. There’s a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery – not to mention a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more on the higher-end model.

And if neither of the keyboards above are really catching your eye, be sure to have a look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene at the end of last month and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech found on the Master 3S above, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

