Cooler Master’s MM311 wireless gaming mouse glides to new all-time low of $21 (Reg. $40)

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCooler Master
$19 off $21

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $21.34, after clipping on-page 20% off coupon. Free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its regular price tag of $40, today’s deal amounts to a combined 47% markdown off the going rate, landing $2 under the current used price, and marking a new all-time low. Supported by a 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for a faster and more stable transmission, this ambidextrously designed gaming mouse offers you up to 115 hours of gameplay with a single AA battery. It features an optical sensor that is adjustable up to 10,000 DPI, upgraded feet to provide lower friction for a more smooth glide with greater responsiveness, and even improved software that allows you to remap controls, tune macros, and much more.

Amazon is also currently offering a 57% discount on the EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Carrying the title of “world’s first triple-sensor mouse,” this device uses dual-LOD sensors paired with a Pixart 3335 optical sensor for fluid and accurate on-screen cursor movement. It features five customizable on-board profiles and 3-zone RGB lighting. It has three modes of connection: 2.4GHz wireless connection offering 1ms speeds, multi-purpose Bluetooth connection, or USB connection while also charging. You’ll receive up to 60 hours of wireless gameplay on a single charge.

And if you’re a Star Wars fan, check out our past coverage of the Logitech G502 X PLUS Millenium Falcon Mouse, which offers flagship specs with a 25K sensor for extra precision – all while modeled after Han Solo’s iconic smuggler ship.

Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

  • 2.4 GHz Wireless Connectivity: Fast, stable transmission with a longer connection distance.
  • Lightweight, Ambidextrous Design: Optimized for right-handers with two side buttons and lightweight design without exterior holes that compromise on aesthetics, weighs in at 77g even with a AA battery included.
  • Long Battery Life: With one AA battery, it’ll last dozens of sessions without having to worry about it dying in the middle of a fight.
  • Gaming Grade Optical Sensor: Adjustable up to 10,000 DPI for greater tracking and precision.
  • Upgrade Mouse Feet: New-and-improved feet made with PTFE material for low friction and high durability, which provides a smooth, fast glide with maximum responsiveness.
  • Limitless Customization: New, improved software allows you to remap controls, tune your macros and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Cooler Master

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Spigen’s new StandBy ArcField MagSafe charging st...
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 spatial gaming headset back a...
Govee’s AI gaming sync box kit with 11.8-foot backlig...
Check out today’s new Spider-Man 2 story recap tr...
Score an originally $200 Ninja Speedi Rapid air fry coo...
Automate outdoor lights with triple-outlet meross smart...
9to5Toys Daily: October 19, 2023 – M2 MacBook Air $92...
OnePlus Open foldable debuts with $200 off pre-order di...
Load more...
Show More Comments