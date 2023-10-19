Cooler Master’s MM311 wireless gaming mouse glides to new all-time low of $21 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $21.34, after clipping on-page 20% off coupon. Free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its regular price tag of $40, today’s deal amounts to a combined 47% markdown off the going rate, landing $2 under the current used price, and marking a new all-time low. Supported by a 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for a faster and more stable transmission, this ambidextrously designed gaming mouse offers you up to 115 hours of gameplay with a single AA battery. It features an optical sensor that is adjustable up to 10,000 DPI, upgraded feet to provide lower friction for a more smooth glide with greater responsiveness, and even improved software that allows you to remap controls, tune macros, and much more.

Amazon is also currently offering a 57% discount on the EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Carrying the title of “world’s first triple-sensor mouse,” this device uses dual-LOD sensors paired with a Pixart 3335 optical sensor for fluid and accurate on-screen cursor movement. It features five customizable on-board profiles and 3-zone RGB lighting. It has three modes of connection: 2.4GHz wireless connection offering 1ms speeds, multi-purpose Bluetooth connection, or USB connection while also charging. You’ll receive up to 60 hours of wireless gameplay on a single charge.

And if you’re a Star Wars fan, check out our past coverage of the Logitech G502 X PLUS Millenium Falcon Mouse, which offers flagship specs with a 25K sensor for extra precision – all while modeled after Han Solo’s iconic smuggler ship.

Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

2.4 GHz Wireless Connectivity: Fast, stable transmission with a longer connection distance.

Lightweight, Ambidextrous Design: Optimized for right-handers with two side buttons and lightweight design without exterior holes that compromise on aesthetics, weighs in at 77g even with a AA battery included.

Long Battery Life: With one AA battery, it’ll last dozens of sessions without having to worry about it dying in the middle of a fight.

Gaming Grade Optical Sensor: Adjustable up to 10,000 DPI for greater tracking and precision.

Upgrade Mouse Feet: New-and-improved feet made with PTFE material for low friction and high durability, which provides a smooth, fast glide with maximum responsiveness.

Limitless Customization: New, improved software allows you to remap controls, tune your macros and more.

