Logitech celebrates Return of the Jedi’s 40th anniversary with Millenium Falcon gaming mouse

Today, Logitech has revealed a new gaming mouse with a bit of inspiration from a galaxy far, far away. The new Logitech G502 X PLUS Millenium Falcon Mouse arrives with a design that turns one of the more popular peripherals on the market into the fastest hunk of junk in the Star Wars universe. Except, this mouse is hardly a junker like its sci-fi inspiration, sporting all the bells and whistles to make it a worthy battlestation upgrade.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, Logitech is out with its latest Star Wars collaboration. We have two new accessories to upgrade your gaming setup, but both are headlined by a shiny new mouse. The Logitech G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon mouse arrives with flagship specs that make it one of the brand’s most capable releases to date, including a 25K sensor on the bottom for extra precision.

It uses new LIGHTFORCE switches, which are Logitech’s in-house hybrid optical-mechanical components that offer a bit more responsive gameplay. There’s also LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity, as well as something unique to the G502 X Plus – a DPI shift button that lets you adjust the aforementioned sensor based on the type of game you’re playing. So, if you’re just browsing the web and don’t need ultra-high sensitivity, you can make on-the-fly adjustments without digging into a companion settings app.

But this time around, it really is all about the design. The Logitech G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon mouse, fittingly, comes modeled after Han Solo’s iconic smuggler ship. It’s a perfect match as far as builds go because the mouse itself already has a form factor that sells the applied graphics. It makes the built-in RGB lighting tech even better too, placed right where the Falcon’s hyperdrive engine would be.

You can now buy the Logitech G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon mouse for $159.99. It’s available at Amazon as well as direct from Logitech. By comparison, the standard edition of the mouse sells for that much, so you’re not paying any extra to bring the Star Wars design to your gaming rig.

To go alongside the new Logitech G502 X PLUS Millenium Falcon Mouse, there’s also a themed Star Wars mousepad. Scratch that; make that two different designs. There are styles for both Darth Vader and the iconic space battle over Endor, both of which fit right in with Logitech’s celebration of Return of the Jedi. Each one is now available directly from Logitech and sells for $49.99.

