Upgrade your holiday meal prep gear: Ninja’s 1,000W countertop blender now $75 (25% off)

With holiday meal cooking on the horizon now, it might be a good idea to upgrade your countertop blender and Amazon is now offering the Ninja 1,000W Professional Blender for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is matching the price we tracked over the fall Prime Day festivities and comes within $5 of the 2023 all-time we tracked once for a brief time this past spring. Ready to handle all of your smoothies, protein shakes, holiday cocktails, and meal preparations, this is a notable price on a full-size Ninja blender with 1,000 watts of power. This model ships with a 72-ounce pitcher and stainless steel blades that can “blast ice into snow in seconds and blend your favorite ingredients into delicious sauces, dips, and smoothies.” Head below for more details.

As of right now, today’s lead deal is one of the best prices you’ll find on a proper Ninja blender with these sorts of specs. However, if this more modest Ninja QB1004 Blender and Food Processor with 450W of juice will do the trick for you, there’s cash to be saved. For most folks this much power will suffice and this one features some bonus containers for meal prep alongside the $60 price of entry on Amazon.

On the more versatile side of Ninja’s cookware lineup, we are still tracking a deep deal on its 8-quart 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer. Now $100 off the going rate, you can land one of these countertop beasts for $250 shipped to upgrade your cooking capabilities to the max ahead of holiday dinners – it’s also great for quick weeknight meals too. All of the details are waiting right here with even more in our home goods hub.

Ninja 1,000-watt Professional Blender

1000 watts of professional performance power…The 72 oz. Pitcher is great for making large batches for the whole family. 64 oz. max liquid capacity…Delivers unbeatable power with blades that pulverize and crush through ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in seconds… Blast ice into snow in seconds and blend your favorite ingredients into delicious sauces, dips, and smoothies.

