Ninja’s 8-qt. 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer just dropped $100 to $250 shipped at Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your cooking arsenal ahead of holiday meal preparation this year, Amazon now has the 8-quart Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is a straight $100 price drop and the best we can find. Today’s comes in at $20 under the previous deal price and delivers a match of the best we have tracked on Amazon all year – it is the lowest we have seen since the $220 Black Friday deal last year. You’re looking at an all-in-one cooker with a family-sized capacity with loads of one-touch smart protein settings, nine custom doneness levels, and an included Foodi meat thermometer. With 14 cooking functions in total, including air fry, roast, bake, pressure cook, steam, and more, it also features a reversible rack that gives you the choice of doubling your cooking space or making full “3-component meals at the touch of a button.” Head below for more details.

Now, if the 8-quart capacity isn’t a must for you, we would be remiss not to mention the price we are tracking via Amazon on the 6-quart variant. While this does have a smaller capacity and will not include the Foodi meat thermometer, its feature set is otherwise nearly the same and it starts at a much lower $130 price tag right now.

While we are talking Ninja, be sure to scope out the $120 price drop currently available on its 14-piece Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System as well as this deal on the brand’s Precision Temperature Electric Kettle at 30% off. Then swing by our home goods hub for more price drops on gear to upgrade your cooking setup including Cuisinart’s Precision Pro 5.5-quart digital stand mixer and this Instant Pot dual-basket air fryer.

Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL Multi-Cooker features:

Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.

Enables you to achieve even more accurate results at the touch of a button. No more guesswork.

With 4 smart proteins settings and 9 customizable doneness levels, achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done. 3 auto-steam release controls allow you to select your desired pressure release setting.

Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.

Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results without drying out. (Vs. Ninja Foodi OL701 in dry mode only).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!