Jetson Shield Ultra-Lock electric scooter with 3 security features hits new all-time low for $450

Amazon is offering the Jetson Shield Ultra-Lock Electric Scooter for $449.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $600, this is only the second discount we have tracked since this scooter’s release earlier in the year. Today’s deal is 25% off the going rate, beating out its manufacturer’s own website that still lists it for its MSRP, and marking a new all-time low.

Designed with security in mind first and foremost, this electric scooter offers multiple options to keep track of your ride and give you peace of mind. It features an electronic lock to stop its wheels from moving, which can only be unlocked with a custom-set passcode or a tap of the included NFC tag. Next it has a retractable cable lock in the scooter stem with its own 4-digit combination, and even a concealed, lockable compartment that can hold up to two Bluetooth tracking devices so you always know where it is. It also comes equipped with a 350W motor that reaches a top speed of 15.5 MPH and a travel range of up to 18 miles on a single charge. It also comes with an assortment of accessories and features like pneumatic tires, rubber deck, cruise control, three speed modes, a bright headlight, a combination taillight/brake light, and a bell.

If you’re looking for a scooter with far more commuting capability, Amazon is also offering a 25% discount on the Segway Ninebot P100S Electric Kickscooter for $1,499.99 shipped, which offers top speeds of 30 MPH, up to 62.1 miles on a single charge, a NFC card to lock the scooter and power it on and off, as well as self-sealing tubeless tires. For cheaper options, check out our coverage of the Hover-1 Helios Electric Folding Scooter, with a top speed of 18 MPH for up to 24 miles.

Jetson Shield Ultra-Lock Electric Scooter features:

