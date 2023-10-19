Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air now down to second-best price of $929 (Save $170)

The second-best price to date is now live on Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Now available courtesy of B&H, the savings now drop the MacBook down to $929 shipped. It’s saving you $170 from the usual $1,099 price tag in order to land as the best price in over a month. We didn’t see a markdown last week for fall Prime Day, and now today’s discount arrives to come within $30 of the all-time low. All four different colorways are also getting in on the savings today, too.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

If you need even more power out of your portable macOS machine, we’re currently tracking the first fall discount on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. This more capable release is now $200 off and on sale for the first time in months just like the 13-inch counterpart. It clocks in at $1,799, delivering better performance for video editors, photographers, programmers, and anyone who needs more dedicated GPU performance.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

