Special Prime deal: All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Chime Pro at $180 (Reg. $240)

Amazon is now offering a special deal for Prime members on its 2023 model All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with the Ring Chime Pro bundled in. Regularly $240, you can land the package on Amazon at $179.99 shipped. That’s $60 or 25% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Not only is this the same price you’ll pay for the doorbell on its own right now, but this bundle is now at a new Amazon low at $10 under the summer Prime Day price. A notable way to keep on eye on the front porch this holiday season, it delivers Head-to-Toe HD+ video for “expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door” alongside motion detection, color night vision, and a quick-release battery pack for simple charging. Joining Alexa integration “to enable pre-recorded announcements and Two-Way Talk,” this bundle also includes the regularly $60 Ring Chime Pro that delivers audible real-time notifications and doubles as a Wi-Fi extender for your Ring cameras and doorbells. More details below.

For a more affordable solution, scope out the latest-generation standard Ring Video Doorbell. You won’t get the chime with this option nor does it include some of the more advanced features detailed above, but it will provide 1080p feeds of the front porch much the same otherwise and comes in at $100 shipped.

For folks firmly planted in the Google smart home ecosystem, you’ll want to head right over to this morning’s deal on the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery). The regularly $180 solution is now marked down to $120 shipped, or its second-best price to date. All of the details and pricing breakdown information is waiting in our deal coverage right here.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus bundle features:

This bundle includes Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and Ring Chime Pro.

See more of who’s there – Battery Doorbell Plus with Head-to-Toe HD+ Video gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your door.

Stay in the know even at night – Enjoy motion detection, privacy zones and see who stops by at night with Color Night Vision.

Get important alerts – Know when a package is delivered with Package Alerts, an exclusive Ring Protect subscription feature (sold separately) that notifies you when your package is detected within a specified zone.

Convenient power – Powered by a Quick Release Battery Pack for quick and easy recharging.

Easy install – Easily setup by connecting your Battery Doorbell Plus to wifi through the Ring app and mounting with the included tools.

