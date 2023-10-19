Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) monitors holiday shopping deliveries at $120 (Reg. $180)

If you missed last week’s sale, Amazon is now offering another chance to save on the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) at $119.99 shipped. This model typically sells for $180, and is now returning to its second-best price to date at 33% off. We’ve seen it drop just $1 lower in the past, but that was back in May. Since then, it has only dropped to today’s discounted price twice before. We break down the details on how this can help you monitor those upcoming package deliveries below, or you can get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review,

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 720p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording.

The Blink Video Doorbell on the otherhand is a much more affordable way to bring some package protection to the front door. While you’ll be ditching the Assistant integration for Alexa support, this offering can be set up to use the internal battery or your home’s wiring depending on the setup. It packs 1080p recording to pair with two-way audio, as well as motion alerts and the option of pairing with the Blink Sync Module 2 for local storage, all at the $60 price point.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

