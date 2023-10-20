Bose speakers and noise cancelling headphones up to $130 off from $79 in fall savings event

The Bose fall savings event is in full swing with up to 30% in savings across a broad range of its world-class headphones, speakers, and home theater gear. While we did see some limited-time offers go live as part of its fall Prime Day adjacent sale event, if you missed out on those there are some great deals to take advantage of now. From its QuietComfort earbuds and over-ear headphones to its mini and full-size Bluetooth speakers and more, you’ll find up to $130 off and deals starting from $79 shipped. Many of the deals come by way of refurbished units, which is one of the best ways to save some serious cash on Bose gear – the brand has a fantastic refurbishment program that delivers the same warranty as you would receive for new units (more details below). Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Bose fall speaker deals:

Bose fall savings headphone deals:

More on the Bose refurbishment program:

A Certified Refurbished product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All Refurbished products have the same warranty as new products, and are available only from Bose. Quantities are limited.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Enjoy amazing sound and noise cancellation that is perfectly yours. You always get fantastic sound quality because CustomTune technology auto-adjusts it to your ears’ liking, personalizing sound to the shape of your ears for an immersive listening experience. Tune out in Quiet Mode when you silence background noise with our proprietary active noise cancelling technology.

