Camplux 120V tankless electric under-sink water heater falls to second-lowest price of $108

Amazon is offering the Camplux 120V Tankless Electric Water Heater for $107.99 shipped. After spending most of the last four years riding its regular $120 price tag with occasional dips lower and more regular rises to highs up to $140, we’ve only seen one previous discount in 2023 down to the all-time low of $102. Today’s deal comes in $22 above the current going used rate, landing as the second-lowest price in its history.

This 120V 3.5kW tankless water heater sports a compact size of 7.8 inches by 6.3 inches by 3.9 inches, making it ideal for single point of use installation under a sink in bathrooms, kitchens, wet bars, schools, hospitals, hair salons, or even boats. You’ll receive hot water between 85 degrees and 194 degrees Fahrenheit with a flow rate up to 1.85 GPM depending on inlet water temperature, with no pre-heating necessary and only using enough electricity to produce the hot water. It features a rotatable LED display with touch panel control, giving you output readings in real-time and allowing you to adjust settings to preferred levels. It requires one 40A breaker, an 8 AWG wire, and fits 1/2-inch NPT pipes. Head below to read more.

If you are looking for something that can handle larger applications such as showers, Amazon is offering the Camplux 27kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $349.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. The low-consumption heating rod bolsters efficiency up to 99.8% and requires three 40A breakers, saving you up to 60% on your water-heating costs for your home. It features overheating protection, anti-dry heating protection, and water-electricity separation to provide you with a stable and consistent water temperature output.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Camplux 120V Tankless Electric Water Heater features:

Smart&Considered Design: Small water heater designed with smart touch control & LED display, mini size, perfect for under sink installation. The minimum water flow for activation just need 0.4 GPM (Only for one sink)

Multi-angled Mounting: The compact size instant electric water heater requires a connection of 1* 40A circuit breaker & 8 AWG wire. Install close to outlet for energy saving. Can be mounted Multi-angled, ideal for kitchen, wet bars, school, hospital, hair salon and boats. Please make sure it is the right size for you: 3.5kW at 120V, product dimensions 7.8″ x 6.3″ x 3.9″, water pipes fitting: 1/2″ NPT male

Consistent Hot Water: On demand water heater only heats the water when you need it and no waiting for preheat.The temperature rise of 1.0 GPM is 22°F. Easy to get hot water between 85°F – 194°F in seconds. Enjoy instant and endless hot water

Rotatable LED Display: 120V tankless water heater features an upgrade rotatable digital temperature display and touch control panel, show you the easy reading output water temperature at real-time and setting ideal temperature just by finger. Note: This mini water heater is only suitable for sink use, not for bathing

