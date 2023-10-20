Cover light shrubbery work with Greenworks’ 7.2V cordless electric shrubber for $26 (27% off)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 7.2V Cordless Electric Shear Shrubber for $25.51 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $35, today’s deal is a 27% markdown off the going rate. It comes in $2 under the current used pricing, landing as the second-lowest price of 2023 and the fourth lowest overall. This compact 7.2V shear shrubber’s lightweight design affords it more portability as well as allowing it to work in tighter spaces. Its dual action steel blades can reach speeds up to 2,400 SPM and comes with attachments for both hedging and shearing, making it a well-rounded device for light shrubbery work.

And if you prefer more compact devices, Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 4 and 6-inch Cordless Electric Mini Chainsaw for $63.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. It comes with both a 4-inch as well as a 6-inch bar and chain, along with two batteries that provide up to 50 cuts each, and an array of other extra accessories to ensure you have all you need to complete the tasks that need doing.

And with winter right around the corner, be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Greenworks 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Thrower with 5.0Ah battery. Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, this snow thrower is able to quickly clear a 20-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches, and features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet.

Greenworks 7.2V Cordless Electric Shear Shrubber features:

7.2-Volts of lithium ion power

Ideal for light shrubbery work

Lightweight and easy to use

Includes both hedger blade and shear blade

4-year tool warranty protects your investment.

