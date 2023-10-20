Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, Under Armour, Patagonia, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currently offering up to 50% off Under Armour, Nike, Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score the Nike Infinity 3 Running Shoes from $69, which is down from its original rate of $160. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, highly flexible, and available in eighteen color options. It also has a padding along the collar that provides extra cushioning. With over 360 positive reviews from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

